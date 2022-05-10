Deepika Padukone calls out Hollywood's shallow attempts at diverse casting: 'They're getting it quite wrong'

Actor Deepika Padukone has opened up about the diversity of actors in Hollywood stating that the conversation on the topic is at 'surface-level'. In a new interview, the actor responded to a question on how she plans to put diversity at the centre through her projects in Hollywood. Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. Last August, she announced her new project. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone to make her Hollywood comeback with cross-cultural romantic comedy, to co-produce it too)

Directed by DJ Caruso, xXx: Return of Xander Cage is an action thriller film. It is written by F Scott Frazier. The film also stars Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Ariadna Gutierrez, Hermione Corfield, and Samuel L Jackson.

In an interview with Vogue India, Deepika spoke about Hollywood, "Right now, the conversation around diversity in Hollywood is surface-level. The minute you have a Black or Asian actor, it’s considered ‘diverse casting’. But we have a long way to go before we start seeing substantial change. I feel like 80 per cent of the people in charge are still looking at inclusive casting as a box to be ticked. No doubt, there are some who are genuinely interested in turning the tide, but they are getting it quite wrong. It’s a learning process and I hope it’s an earnest one.

In February this year, Deepika was asked about her Hollywood project. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, the actor had said, “Too nascent stage to be talking about that at this point." The actor announced the project, four-and-a-half years after she starred in Vin Diesel's xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Deepika signed a cross-cultural romantic comedy, developed by Eros STX Global Corporations' division STXfilms.

Deepika will not only feature in the project but her banner Ka Productions will also co-produce it. In a statement, Deepika had said, "Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I'm thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka's ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world."

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Rajat Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Fans will see Deepika in Pathaan next along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Nag Ashwin's Project K, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Disha Patani in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

