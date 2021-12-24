Anupam Kher says wife Kirron Kher once asked him to marry Anil Kapoor. Here's why

Anupam Kher, in his birthday note for Anil Kapoor, shared a funny anecdote to sum up his friendship with the Fighter actor. In a tweet addressed to Anil, Anupam revealed his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher once jokingly asked him to ‘marry’ Anil, owing to the amount of time they spend together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Pyaare Anil Kapoor! Janamdin ki bahut shubh kamnaye. Humari dosti ka pyaara saboot ek din Kirron ne ye bol kar de diya. 'Tum jab dekho Anil se baat kar rahe hote ho, uske paas baithe ho. Usse shaadi kyun nahi kar lete?' (Dear Anil, happy birthday. Our friendship was summed up by Kirron once. She said, ‘Whenever I see you, you’re talking to Anil, sitting next to him. Why don't you marry him?),” Anupam tweeted.

Referring to Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor, Anupam added, “Sunita ke jazbaat bhi kuch aise hi honge (laughing emojis). Prabhu aapko duniya bhar ki khushiyaan de (Sunita must also be feeling the same. May God give you all the happiness).” He also shared a bunch of pictures with Anil on the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil and Anupam share a close bond for years now. Not only are they colleagues but also neighbours. Last year, when the lockdown was in place, the duo shared videos in which they were interacting from a distance.

Earlier this month, Anil also gifted Anupam a pair of glasses. A video of the same was shared by Anupam on Twitter. He revealed that the pair of glasses were ‘very expensive’. "My dear friend Mr @AnilKapoor ji has brought me designer glasses from London. He mentioned how expensive the glasses are two or three times. But I didn't mind. Because his generosity is an example of a good friendship. May God give such a friend to everyone! Thanks Anil ji," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Anil Kapoor reacts as Sunny Leone poses with his Welcome painting, fans say ‘this is Majnu’s painting for Laila’

Meanwhile, Anil has been showered with birthday wishes from many, including Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone. Anil Kapoor would be joining the team of Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON