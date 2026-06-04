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Anupam Kher scolded David Dhawan for his decision to retire after Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: ‘Who are you to decide?’

David Dhawan announced that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring his son Varun Dhawan in the lead role, would be his final directorial venture.

Jun 04, 2026 06:07 am IST
Written by Santanu Das
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74-year-old veteran filmmaker David Dhawan has been stressing that he plans to retire, with his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring his son Varun Dhawan, set to be his final directorial venture. Actor Anupam Kher has now told news agency ANI that he disagreed with the filmmaker's decision, saying there is no fixed age for retirement in the film industry.

What Anupam shared

Anupam Kher has reacted to the news of David Dhawan's retirement.

Speaking to ANI, Anupam Kher revealed that he called David Dhawan shortly after the filmmaker announced his retirement and even scolded him over the decision. "David Dhawan is my best friend. I go to his house whenever I can. When I learnt about his retirement decision, I called him and scolded him. Maine daanta use (I scolded him). I said, 'What do you mean, this is your last film? Who are you to decide, this is your last film? If the audience loves you, don't say, this is my last film.' My father used to tell me that retirement is merely a state of mind. As long as you can stand on your own feet and keep doing what you love, there's no reason to retire. Unfortunately, he later fell ill, but that belief has stayed with me. We are fortunate to be in a profession where there is no fixed age for retirement," he said.

Over the years, many of his comedy films have attained cult status. He is known for making films such as Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Hero No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya and Partner.

 
retirement filmmaker varun dhawan bollywood
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