‘Never seen her throw tantrums’: Ravi Kishan recalls how Madhuri Dixit kept her calm amid massive crowd

Ravi Kishan will next be seen in Netflix's Maa Behen, which stars 90s icon Madhuri Dixit in the lead role, alongside Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga. Recently, he spoke about his experience of working with Madhuri and how the actor maintained her calm even when things became chaotic on set. Ravi Kishan spoke about working with Madhuri Dixit..

'Madhuri ma'am has no problems in life' Speaking to NDTV, Ravi opened up about feeling nervous while performing opposite Madhuri. He shared that many of his scenes with her were emotionally intense. Ravi described his role as something he had never done before and also admitted that Madhuri’s character in the film is unlike anything he has seen her portray on screen.

Talking about how Madhuri manages to stay calm amid chaos, he said, "Madhuri ma'am has no problems in life. Whether it is raining or muddy, I have never seen her throw any tantrums. It doesn't matter if it's raining too much or too little, she is peacefully happy. If the lights go out, she is happy. If we are waiting because Ravi Kishan is arriving a little late, she is still happy. Even if I say an extra line during rehearsals, she has absolutely no problem. She just smiles. She has built a beautiful world of her own. She lives in that world and stays absorbed in it. Even if there is a storm or a fire, she listens to everything and just says, 'Oh yeah, yeah,' and smiles."

Madhuri kept her cool despite fan frenzy Ravi also recalled an incident that highlighted how Madhuri Dixit remains unfazed even in difficult circumstances. He shared how he and Madhuri attended a jewellery store inauguration as brand ambassadors in Gorakhpur. Since Madhuri’s fans turned up in massive numbers, Ravi became concerned about security arrangements, but Madhuri remained completely calm throughout.

He said, "The entire city came to a standstill that day. People were climbing trees and walls just to get a glimpse of her. Young girls and the Gen Z crowd were ready to jump in excitement. I was anxious about her security and comfort, but it didn't bother her at all. She was completely unfazed and smiling calmly."

About Maa Behen The film revolves around a mother and her two daughters — Rekha, Jaya and Sushma. The trio are controversial figures in their conservative neighbourhood and soon find themselves in a bizarre situation after discovering a dead body in their kitchen. The story follows their attempts to cover up the crime while dealing with the chaos that unfolds around them.

Maa Behen is directed by Suresh Triveni and also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni and Arunoday Singh in pivotal roles. The film promises a mix of dark comedy, family drama and suspense, with Madhuri Dixit leading a character unlike any she has portrayed before.