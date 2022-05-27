Anupam Kher shares pic with The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar, fans call it 'a crossover we never expected'. See post

Actor Anupam Kher on Friday, shared a picture with The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar. Kunal is known for playing the role of Dr Rajesh Koothrappali, an astrophysicist in popular sitcom Big Bang Theory. Sharing the picture, Anupam wrote “his warmth touched my heart.” Also Read: As The Big Bang Theory ends, Kunal Nayyar writes a thank you note: ‘Without you, there would be no us’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture, Anupam wrote, “It was so wonderful to meet @kunalkarmanayyar. Our very own Delhi Boy. His warmth touched my heart." He also added the hashtags, #BigBangTheory #Actor #IndiansInLA.”

Anupam Kher poses with Kunal Nayyar.

One fan commented, “It'll be fun to see you two working together.” Another one wrote, “The crossover we never expected.” While one said, “Wohoo! Rajeshhh!” many dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kunal will be seen playing the titular role of A.J Fikry in the upcoming comedy drama, The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry alongside Lucy Hale and Christina Hendricks. The drama is an adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel by Gabrielle Zevin.

Anupam made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's 1984 film Saaransh, in which he portrayed the role of a retired middle-class teacher. The film also starred actors Rohini Hattangadi, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar and Soni Razdan.

He later appeared in several films such as, Daddy (1989), Ram Lakhan (1989), Lamhe (1991), Khel (1992), Darr (1993), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (2005) and many more. The actor has also worked in several projects in Hollywood, most notably Silver Linings Playbook (2012). Also Read: Anupam Kher recalls Sooraj Barjatya was a clapper boy on his first film Saaransh, repays favour on Uunchai sets. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam's next film, Uunchai is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Apart from Anupam, Uunchai will also feature Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON