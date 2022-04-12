Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher recalls Sooraj Barjatya was a clapper boy on his first film Saaransh, repays favour on Uunchai sets. Watch
Anupam Kher recalls Sooraj Barjatya was a clapper boy on his first film Saaransh, repays favour on Uunchai sets. Watch

In a new video shared by Anupam Kher from the sets of Uunchai, he is seen fooling around, pretending to be working as a clapper boy on the sets of the Sooraj Barjatya film. Watch the video here.
Anupam Kher to star in Sooraj Barjatya's film Uunchai.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 03:04 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Anupam Kher shared a video of himself from the sets of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai on Tuesday. Sharing the video, he recalled that when he did his first film Saaransh, at that time Sooraj was an assistant and clapper boy on the sets. In the clip shared by Anupam, he is seen holding the clapper board of Uunchai. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan reunites with Major Saab co-star Nafisa Ali for Uunchai, she calls him 'handsome, adorable'. See pics

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, “During the shooting of #Saaransh, my first film #SoorajBarjatya was an assistant and the #ClapperBoy. So it was fun to do the same job while he is directing the magnum opus #Uunchai. Also I got to do a little bit of fooling around!! But the genius was too involved in the shot to notice my comedy!”

One fan commented, “Your sense of humour is amazing,” another one said, “You are so funny.” While one wrote, “Kya sir,” along with laughing emojis, many people dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Anupam made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's 1984 film Saaransh, in which he portrayed the role of a retired middle-class teacher. The film also starred actors Rohini Hattangadi, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar and Soni Razdan. The film was produced by Sooraj's grandfather Tarachand Barjatya.

Anupam's last film The Kashmir Files, which is directed by Vivek Agnihotri, broke many box office records. On Monday, the film became the first Hindi film to cross the 250-crore-mark at the domestic box office since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s and was made on a budget of just 15 crore.

Anupam's next film, Uunchai is directed by Soorajan d is touted as a film based on friendship. Anupam has worked with Sooraj in several films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Apart from Anupam, Uunchai will also feature Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.

