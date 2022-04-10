Amitabh Bachchan reunites with Major Saab co-star Nafisa Ali for Uunchai, she calls him 'handsome, adorable'. See pics

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is in Delhi these days and decided to meet up with someone special. Amitabh, on Sunday, shared some hugs with his co-star from the 1998 film Major Saab, Nafisa Ali Sodhi. The two played a married couple in the movie, which also starred Ajay Devgn. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan confesses to promoting Abhishek's Dasvi: ‘Kya kar loge?’)

Sharing pictures with Amitabh, Nafisa captioned them, “My very handsome, amazing man, beautiful energy and adorable co-star Amitabh Bachchan of the film Uunchai directed by Sooraj Barjatya, presently is being currently shot in Delhi.” She shared a throwback picture of them from Major Saab too and wrote, “Major Saab was shot 24 years ago and was directed by Tinnu Anand … how time flies.”

Fans of the actors were happy to see them together again after a long time. “Back together after Major Sahab in Pune. Worked at the Bule Diamond when you all stayed for over two months. You all were a fantastic bunch as guests. Have very special memories,” a fan recalled their memories with the actors. “Talk about ageing super gracefully hope I can look like that in future,” wrote another fan.

Apart from Amitabh and Nafisa, Uunchai also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika and Neena Gupta. Nafisa shared photos with Sarika and Neena on Instagram as well.

Earlier on Saturday, actor Boman Irani has shared a selfie with Anupam, Amitabh, Neena and Sarika on Instagram. “What a ride ! What a journey !! What an amazing group of fellow travellers,” he wrote with a picture of the, clicked in a car.

Uunchai is touted as a film based on friendship. Sooraj has directed several films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Apart from Uunchai, Amitabh also has Brahmastra, the Hindi remake of The Intern and Good Bye.

