The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar shares pics and videos from his trip to India, see here

The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar has been sharing pictures and videos from his trip to India. A few days back, Kunal shared that he was excited to come to New Delhi. Since his arrival, he has been sharing pictures from his trip.

On September 23, Kunal posted a picture of himself, with a caption, “Another day, another plane, another airport. But this time I’m coming home to Dilli meri jaan;) butter chicken, kebabs, taash, black label, mom and dad and cousins and family and love. Can’t wait #Delhi."

Kunal later shared a selfie from Mumbai and on Wednesday, he shared a picture from Goa and captioned it, “So good to be with old friends after so long. I spent so much time away from home… it warms my heart to be traveling through my India again. #Goa.” On Thursday, he shared a video from Goa in which he was singing Led Zepplin's Thank You. Posting the video on Instagram, Kunal said, “Um. So apparently if I drink tequila I end up jumping up on stage. Stop. Buying. Me. Shots. Goa 1 Kunal 0.”

Kunal had visited India in 2019. He had taken a break from social media at the time but returned to the platform to post a picture from his Diwali celebrations in the country.

“Happy Diwali. My first Diwali at home in Delhi after 20 years. Could not have thought of a better occasion to come back to Instagram and use this platform to spread love, to spread light, and to hopefully help bring you closer to yourself, because no matter where you are in your life we all have the ability to shine our inner light on this world. So... I’m back now; let's you and me get together, and light up all the dark corners of this world. Deal?” Nayyar captioned his photo, in which he was wearing a black and bronze jacket over a colour-coordinated kurta.

Kunal will be seen playing the titular role of A.J Fikry in the upcoming comedy drama, The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry alongside Lucy Hale and Christina Hendricks. The drama is an adaptation of the New York Times best-selling novel by Gabrielle Zevin. Kunal is best known for playing Rajesh Koothrappali in The Big Bang Theory.