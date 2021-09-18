Anupam Kher tours across USA for his first live show amid pandemic

A while back, Anupam Kher flew to the USA to shoot for his upcoming project, Shiv Shastri Balboa. On completion of the shoot, he decided to stay back and tour across the cities of Dallas, Atlanta, San Jose, New Jersey, Washington and Indianapolis for Zindagi Ka Safar which marks his first live show amid the pandemic.

He says, “When we were shooting in New Jersey, a lot of Indians would come to the shoot. This pandemic has given us a strange sense of insecurity and uncertainty. Apart from the fact that I’m actor who they’ve been watching, they wanted to talk to me because they wanted some of reassurance about life.”

Kher’s two-and-a-half hour long show in Dallas ran house full as the discussion with his South Asian audience about first generation NRIs and generation gap struck a chord with them: “I didn’t want to do a star night or a meet and greet session or a regular play. I wanted to have a chat with them. I primarily spoke about my life in Zindagi Ka Safar but people saw a glimpse of their lives too.”

The show saw Kher playing his film clips, discussing books penned by him, sharing philosophies he lives by and playing antakshari with the audience. Talking about how performing for Zindagi Ka Safar overwhelmed him, he says, “I recreated a scene from Saransh (1984) because they requested me to do so. It was difficult to recreate a scene from a film that released 37 years back. It made me burst into tears.”

Joining Kher was Jugal Hansraj, his co-actor in Shiv Shastri Balboa. “I needed someone who I was comfortable with; who was a listener and could ask me questions at the same time,” he ends.