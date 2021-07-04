Anupam wants fans to guess the movie with his pic, can you do a better job than his son Sikandar?

Anupam Kher posted an old picture from his movie Special 26 on Saturday. In the picture, Anupam was seen wearing a white vest and a pair of black pants, posing with a perplexed expression. He was seen standing in hotel room in the picture. The photo appeared to be from scenes leading up to the film's finale.

Sharing the picture on Twitter and Instagram, Anupam Kher asked, "Guess the name of the movie?" Although many guessed the film right, there were a few, including his son Sikandar Kher, who got it wrong. Sikandar took to the comments section and guessed the picture was from Anupam's comedy film Khosla Ka Ghosla!

Many fans on Twitter were also confused between Khosla Ka Ghosla! and Baby. A few Twitter users also turned the picture into memes. Check out a few below:

On Sunday, Anupam confirmed that the picture was from Special 26. He tweeted, "This pic is indeed from my movie #Special26 directed brilliantly by my friend @neerajpofficial. Thanks for your wonderful participation in this quiz."

Special 26 released in 2013. The movie was directed by Neeraj Pandey and was based on the 1987 Opera House heist. The movie also starred Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Kajal Aggarwal and Jimmy Shergill. Anupam played the role of P. K. Sharma in the movie.

Anupam's last Bollywood outing was The Accidental Prime Minister. The actor played the role of former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh. The actor was also seen in American television series New Amsterdam, in which he was seen essaying the role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor. The actor stepped down from the series earlier this year after his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.