Anurag Kashyap disowns Bandar, says Bobby Deol film in theatres is ‘not my final cut’

Following the release of Bandar in theatres in June 2026, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has made an honest admission about his directorial, starring Bobby Deol. While the film has sparked debate over its portrayal of sexual assault and drawn criticism for being misogynistic and weakening the #MeToo movement, the filmmaker says he cannot take responsibility for the version audiences are watching in theatres.

Anurag Kashyap says Bandar is not the film he wanted to release

Anurag Kashyap reacted to why he distanced himself from Bandar starring Bobby Deol.

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During a conversation with comedian Kunal Kamra on his YouTube channel, Anurag Kashyap revealed why he stayed away from promoting Bandar and even discouraged Kunal from watching it. The filmmaker said, “When I said don't watch, it's because I can't own up… If you noticed, I didn't give any interviews on the film. Because whatever came out is not my final cut. So, the criticisms that came the movie's way are quite valid. I wanted to put out something I could stand up for. As a result, I couldn't stand up against the criticisms against the movie," he added.

Anurag further said that the film's biggest issue wasn't with what he shot, but with what was removed during editing. According to him, those changes shifted the film's message in a way he never intended.

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{{^usCountry}} “Cinematically, everything else is pretty much mine… but they changed it by taking something out. Thus, the perspective has been changed. The tilt has changed a little bit. Whatever was there, was made by me. I shot it. But what they have edited out has really affected the outcome,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Cinematically, everything else is pretty much mine… but they changed it by taking something out. Thus, the perspective has been changed. The tilt has changed a little bit. Whatever was there, was made by me. I shot it. But what they have edited out has really affected the outcome,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

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He blames corporatisation for limiting creative control

Anurag Kashyap believes the film industry has changed drastically over the years, with corporatisation making it harder for directors to protect their creative vision. He said that when projects get delayed and costs keep rising, filmmakers gradually lose control over their own films. According to him, contracts and legal paperwork no longer carry much weight because once a studio takes over, it is the studio that decides what version of the film is eventually released.

Reflecting on how things were different in the past, he said producers once backed films because they genuinely believed in the story, sometimes even risking everything they owned. Today, he feels the focus has shifted towards making commercially successful films rather than supporting creative ideas. He also pointed out that with only a handful of major studios dominating the industry, opportunities have become limited, making it increasingly difficult for independent films to get financed and reach audiences.

Bobby Deol's performance continues to earn praise

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Bandar stars Bobby Deol alongside Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi and Saba Azad. The film follows a fading star accused of sexual assault and marks Kashyap's return to the director's chair.

An excerpt from HT review reads, “Overall, despite losing some momentum in the latter half, Bandar remains an engaging watch. It succeeds because it stays focused on the human cost of an accusation and the circus that follows. In an era where public opinion often arrives before the facts, the film feels timely and relevant.”