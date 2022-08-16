Anurag Kashyap jokes about his body, Taapsee Pannu's 'complex': 'I have bigger boobs than her'

Count on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to always bring on the laughter. In a new interview, the director-producer poked fun at his own body when asked to comment on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot. Not only that, he even dragged Taapsee Pannu in the mix. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap reveals why Indian men are attacking Ranveer Singh over nude pics)

Recently, actor Ranveer Singh posed in the nude for international magazine Paper's latest issue. As his 'bum' became a national issue, many celebrities extended support to Ranveer and praised him for his pictures. Even Anurag left funny comments on his post about the pressure that the pictures and his toned body have put on other men.

When asked about the same, Anurag told RJ Siddharth Kannan that he has a big paunch, which will come in they way if he ever decided to ‘break the internet’ with a such a photoshoot. Taapsee feared a ‘horror show’ was being brewed in when Siddharth was coaxing Anurag to do a photoshoot of his own. Siddharth and Anurag realised that Taapsee was feeling insecure. “Ye waise hi darti hai (She is insecure). She has a complex by me because I have bigger boobs than her," Anurag joked and even left Taapsee laughing.

Asked about Ranveer Singh's photoshoot in a recent interaction with ETimes, Anurag had said, "Tabahi to machai usne (He did cause destruction). Not only he broke the internet he broke my self-confidence. How will I find it back? Hindustan mein har mard isi baat se pareshaan hoke Ranveer Singh pe attack kar raha hai (Every man in India is frustrated due to this reason which is why they are attacking Ranveer Singh)."

Anurag and Taapsee's film Dobaaraa is up for release this Friday. The film is a time-travel mind-bender that opened at London Film Festival and Fantasia Film Festival 2022, and has been received well by the audience. It was recently screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022.

