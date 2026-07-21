'Wardi pehenne ke liye aatma ka sauda karna padta hai': Anurag Kashyap slams Delhi Police action against CJP protestors

On Monday, after the ongoing protests in Delhi against irregularities in the education sector and paper leaks turned violent, visuals emerged of the Delhi Police resorting to lathi charge and teargas firing against protestors to control the situation. Even as Delhi Police claimed its action was necessary in response to the protestors getting violent, many from the civil society called it ‘police brutality’. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also launched a veiled but scathing attack on the police over their actions.

Anurag Kashyap slams Delhi Police

Anurag Kashyap has posted on social media amid the ongoing protests in Delhi.

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On Monday, the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified as a march towards Parliament turned violent, leaving over 118 police personnel injured, according to Delhi Police. Many protestors were also injured with visuals showing clashes between the police personnel and protestors at various places in Delhi.

On Monday evening, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram and wrote in Hindi: “Wardi pehenne ke liye aatma ka, aatmiyta ka, sabka sauda karna padta hai. Maloom nahi tha. Kya ek police wala hai is desh mein jo khada ho ke bol sake main iss Aadesh ka palan nahin karoonga kyonki ye galat hai (I didn’t know you have to sell your soul and conscience to wear a police uniform. Is there one police personnel in this country who can stand up and say I won’t follow this order because it is wrong).” While Kashyap did not mention the CJP or the protests in his small note, it was aimed at the police action against the protestors that allegedly left many injured on Monday.

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What happened at the protests on Monday

{{^usCountry}} As per the Delhi officials, during today's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force. The protestors, however, claim that Delhi Police personnel targeted them indiscriminately, leading to several injuries on their side as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the Delhi officials, during today's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force. The protestors, however, claim that Delhi Police personnel targeted them indiscriminately, leading to several injuries on their side as well. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, on Monday, a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) met Union Health Minister JP Nadda to discuss its demands. The Union minister appealed to the protesters to end their sit-in. Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said they placed three demands before Nadda, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of the NEET aspirants, "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives".He said activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in a hospital, should be "released immediately". Das said that the protest will continue till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.