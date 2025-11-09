Anurag Kashyap recalls Boney Kapoor’s offer: ‘Point to any building from Bandra to Juhu, I’ll buy you flat’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for his cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday, has had a long and tumultuous journey in Indian cinema. Few know that his directorial debut, Paanch (2003), was never released in theatres due to censorship issues. Long before his rise as an indie cinema icon, Anurag made his mark as a co-writer on Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya (1998), which became a game-changer for his career. Anurag Kashyap, known for Gangs of Wasseypur, discusses his challenging path in film, particularly his unreleased debut Paanch, which gained cult status. (Getty Images via AFP)

Anurag talks about his initial struggle in Mumbai

In a conversation with Komal Nahta on Game Changers, Anurag recalled how producer Boney Kapoor, impressed by his work, once made him a grand offer. “Boney Kapoor once told me, ‘Why don’t you make a film? Just point to any building from Bandra to Juhu, and I will buy you a flat there,’” Anurag revealed. Laughing, he added, “I thought if he’s offering me a flat before my film’s release, maybe after it comes out, I’ll get a bungalow!”

Reflecting on that period, Anurag admitted, “I still believe that if Paanch had been released, I would have been a different person. I made Paanch with newcomers to prove that all you need is a story and storytelling, not stars. Even after Black Friday and Wasseypur, I couldn’t prove that point. Eventually, I stopped trying and started detaching.”

Paanch was reportedly inspired by the real-life Joshi-Abhyankar serial murders in Pune (1976–77) and faced objections from the CBFC for its violence, language, and depiction of drug use. Despite its fate, Paanch went on to achieve cult status online, cementing Anurag Kashyap’s legacy as a fearless storyteller who challenged Bollywood conventions.

Anurag's latest projects

Anurag Kashyap’s latest crime drama, Nishaanchi, hit theatres on September 19. The film, directed and co-written by Anurag, stars Aaishvary Thackeray in his acting debut as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles.

The film explores themes of crime, betrayal, and redemption set in early-2000s India. Nishaanchi struggled at the box office, garnering just around ₹0.25 crore on opening day and totalling approximately ₹1.3–1.4 crore in its first 12 days.