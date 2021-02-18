Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah cried after being trolled for lingerie photos: ‘People were calling me a prostitute’

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj, revealed that she was affected by the immense backlash she faced for posting pictures of herself in lingerie. She said that she got called a ‘prostitute’, and received rape and death threats.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah talked about how she deals with trolling. “So social media negativity is something I have come to terms with. Like, I am a very sensitive person and even the smallest bit of hate does affect me, but I don’t know. I’m sensitive, I cry almost every day about the dumbest s**t.”

Talking about the hate she received for sharing pictures in her underwear, Aaliyah said, “People were telling me that I should be ashamed of being Indian and posting stuff like that. People were sending me rape threats, calling me a prostitute, DMing me and asking me what my ‘rate’ was, sending me death threats, s**tting on my family. That whole incident of the picture got me a lot.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra tells Sonali Bendre she found Nick Jonas when she was ‘focusing on picking up my own pieces’

Aaliyah said that while she was initially ‘crying constantly’, she realised that she should not get so affected by trolls hiding behind the veil of anonymity. “I just realised that it doesn’t matter because these are people hiding behind their phones and have nothing better to do. I honestly just block everyone. If there is anything even remotely negative on any of my social media, I just block them because I want my social media to be a positive place,” she said.

In the video, Aaliyah also revealed that she has no plans of joining the film industry. She said she ‘didn’t grow up with the Bollywood glamour’. “The movies my dad makes aren’t very commercial. I obviously grew up watching my parents but for me, it seems normal because that is what I grew up watching. So, it’s not like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Bollywood.’ I don’t get fascinated by it. That is not what I want to do, I am trying to stay away from it,” she added.