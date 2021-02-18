Priyanka Chopra tells Sonali Bendre she found Nick Jonas when she was ‘focusing on picking up my own pieces’
- Priyanka Chopra said that Nick Jonas came into her life at a time when she was focusing on herself and 'picking up (her) own pieces'. Watch her interaction with Sonali Bendre here.
Priyanka Chopra, who recently turned author with a memoir titled Unfinished, chatted with Sonali Bendre about the book. Sonali asked Priyanka about the lessons she learnt from her previous relationships and how that journey led her to find husband Nick Jonas.
“It was not the journey of other people that led me to Nick. I think it was that moment I spent with myself, devoid of romantic relationships, just focussing on picking up my own pieces. That led me to finding the person that I wanted to be with and that led me to filling up all the gaps in my life because I wasn't looking for it,” Priyanka said.
She added, “I was looking internally, I was fixing myself, I was focussing on what I like to do. That rebuilt a sense of confidence in myself that I didn't need from anyone else and that is when it sort of happened.”
Priyanka and Nick started dating in May 2018 and got married in December the same year after a whirlwind romance. Their wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur was a lavish affair, with dual ceremonies - Hindu and Christian - to honour their respective traditions.
During a chat with Nick to promote Unfinished, Priyanka revealed that they initially planned to get married in 2019. “But in August, when Nick was visiting India again, he said he did not want to wait. Neither did I. We knew we were ready and our families knew we were ready. 'Why wait,' we thought. 'Let's just do it.' When you know, you know. And so we did,” she said.
Currently, Priyanka is stationed in London, where she is shooting for the Amazon spy series Citadel. Nick, meanwhile, is at their Los Angeles home.
