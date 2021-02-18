IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Juhi Chawla proud to see Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and her daughter Jahnavi at IPL auction, cheers for 'KKR kids'
Aryan Khan and Jahnavi Mehta at the IPL auction 2021.
Aryan Khan and Jahnavi Mehta at the IPL auction 2021.
bollywood

Juhi Chawla proud to see Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and her daughter Jahnavi at IPL auction, cheers for 'KKR kids'

  • Juhi Chawla cheered for 'KKR kids' - her daughter Jahnavi and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan - at the ongoing IPL auction. Shah Rukh and Juhi co-own the Kolkata Knight Riders team.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:28 PM IST

Actor and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team Juhi Chawla was filled with pride to see her daughter, Jahnavi, and actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Chennai. Juhi and Shah Rukh, who also co-owns the team, were not present at the auction.

Juhi followed the IPL auction closely on the television. Sharing a picture of Aryan and Jahnavi at the event, she wrote on Twitter, “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. @iamsrk @KKRiders.”

Twitter went into a frenzy seeing Aryan and Jahnavi at the IPL auction. “It's time to handover the charge with new generation, both look great!” one user wrote. “That's another hit Jodi in the making...on the cricket board,” another wrote. Many also pointed out the striking resemblance between Aryan and Shah Rukh.


In 2019, Aryan dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King, along with Shah Rukh. While Shah Rukh lent his voice to the character Mufasa, Aryan dubbed for the character Simba.

While fans are hoping that Aryan makes his Bollywood debut soon, Shah Rukh said that he is not keen on following in his footsteps. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” Shah Rukh told talk show host David Letterman, adding that one of the reasons that Aryan wants to stay away from the arc lights is because of the inevitable comparisons.

Also read: Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings buys Shahrukh Khan at IPL auction, Twitter says 'finally Veer and Zaara met'

Meanwhile, Juhi talked about the possibility of Jahnavi joining the film industry in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times. She said that she would love for her daughter to become an actor but she is ‘shy’.

Talking about Jhanvi’s ‘different phases’, Juhi added, “At one point, Jhanvi wanted to become JK Rowling, as the author has become richer than the Queen (Elizabeth II), thanks to her best-selling books. Then suddenly, she wanted to become a model, which was soon followed by her wish to become a surgeon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
IPL Auction 2021 shah rukh khan juhi chawla aryan khan kkr

Related Stories

Preity Zinta's team Punjab Kings bought a player named Shahrukh Khan at the IPL auction, leading to a flurry of jokes on Twitter.
Preity Zinta's team Punjab Kings bought a player named Shahrukh Khan at the IPL auction, leading to a flurry of jokes on Twitter.
bollywood

IPL auction 2021: Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings buys Shahrukh Khan, Twitter reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • Preity Zinta's IPL team Punjab Kings bought rookie cricketer Shahrukh Khan for 5.25 crore. Twitter exploded with Veer-Zaara references.
READ FULL STORY
Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla may have the most beautiful house in all of Mumbai.
Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla may have the most beautiful house in all of Mumbai.
bollywood

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's Malabar Hill home is an architectural masterpiece

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta have a stunning, multi-storey family home in Mumbai's Malabar Hill. Recently, they gave a face-lift to the terrace area and it ended up looking just perfect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aryan Khan and Jahnavi Mehta at the IPL auction 2021.
Aryan Khan and Jahnavi Mehta at the IPL auction 2021.
bollywood

IPL auction: Juhi brims with pride to see SRK's son Aryan, her daughter Jahnavi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • Juhi Chawla cheered for 'KKR kids' - her daughter Jahnavi and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan - at the ongoing IPL auction. Shah Rukh and Juhi co-own the Kolkata Knight Riders team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta's team Punjab Kings bought a player named Shahrukh Khan at the IPL auction, leading to a flurry of jokes on Twitter.
Preity Zinta's team Punjab Kings bought a player named Shahrukh Khan at the IPL auction, leading to a flurry of jokes on Twitter.
bollywood

IPL auction 2021: Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings buys Shahrukh Khan, Twitter reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • Preity Zinta's IPL team Punjab Kings bought rookie cricketer Shahrukh Khan for 5.25 crore. Twitter exploded with Veer-Zaara references.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nidhi Dutta's bridal shower sees Soni Razdan, Amrita Singh in attendance
Nidhi Dutta's bridal shower sees Soni Razdan, Amrita Singh in attendance
bollywood

Soni Razdan and Amrita Singh attend JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi's bridal shower

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Producer Nidhi Dutta and filmmaker Binoy Gandhi are set to tie the knot soon. Before the wedding, JP Dutta's daughter was seen enjoying her bridal shower with Soni Razdan and Amrita Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone deleted all her previous posts earlier this year.
Deepika Padukone deleted all her previous posts earlier this year.
bollywood

Deepika joins Pawri Hori Hai trend, shares fan-made childhood pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Deepika Padukone has joined the 'pawri' trend. She posted a fan-made collage with a childhood picture of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Kareena's new baby is already getting gifts, see pics shared by 'mommy to be'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:51 PM IST
  • 'Mommy-to-be' Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of the gifts she's been receiving as she prepares to give birth for the second time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi send Kareena Kapoor a post-wedding gift.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi send Kareena Kapoor a post-wedding gift.
bollywood

Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi surprise Kareena Kapoor with a gift before her delivery

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot earlier this week. After they left fans gushing with their wedding photos, they sent Kareena Kapoor Khan a potted plant. The actor shared a glimpse of the gift and congratulated the couple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza came together for a funny video.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza came together for a funny video.
bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh gives a sneak peek of his ‘yawn sambandh’ with Genelia D’Souza

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • Riteish Deshmukh shared a hilarious video, suggesting the nature of his relationship with wife Genelia D'Souza. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hema Malini and Dharmendra married in 1980.
Hema Malini and Dharmendra married in 1980.
bollywood

Dharmendra landed up drunk at Hema's home just before she was to marry Jeetendra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:10 PM IST
  • Hema Malini and Dharmendra's clandestine romance was laced with family disputes, high drama and much sentimentality. Here's a chapter from her life when she was almost about to marry Jeetendra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar wishes Sajid Nadiadwala on his birthday
Akshay Kumar wishes Sajid Nadiadwala on his birthday
bollywood

Akshay Kumar wishes abundance of wealth to the man who literally pays his bills

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and penned a birthday note for Bachchan Pandey producer Sajid Nadiadwala on his 55th birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred together in the 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyaar Kiya.
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred together in the 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyaar Kiya.
bollywood

When Salman Khan did not get work after Maine Pyaar Kiya because of Bhagyashree

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • Salman Khan once revealed that he did not get any work for months after the release of Maine Pyaar Kiya because of his co-star Bhagyashree. His father, Salim Khan, had to take matters into his hands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire.
Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire.
bollywood

Eeb Allay Ooo! review: An absurdist gem, one of the best Hindi debuts in years

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire, now available on Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
Alaya had previously shared pictures from her own birthday, which saw Aaishvary in attendance.
bollywood

Alaya on Aaishvary dating rumours: 'Pics together could land me in trouble'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Actor Alaya F has commented on the rumours that she is dating Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Bal Thackeray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor was teased by his son Harsh Varrdhan for his latest social media post.
Anil Kapoor was teased by his son Harsh Varrdhan for his latest social media post.
bollywood

Anil posts fresh pics of his buff new body, son says 'showing off your arms'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Actor Anil Kapoor shared a fresh set of pictures and won praise from his industry colleagues. However, his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor teased him for 'showing off' his muscular arms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka says her relationships before Nick 'always ended up being toxic'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra said that her past relationships 'always ended up being toxic'. After she reevaluated her situation and decided to list out what is absolutely non-negotiable for her, Nick Jonas came into her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Has the trend of getting celebrities embarking their journey to motherhood on-board for brands endorsements caught the interest of ad-makers? (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Has the trend of getting celebrities embarking their journey to motherhood on-board for brands endorsements caught the interest of ad-makers? (Photo: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
bollywood

It’s booming baby bumps in the ad world

By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Brands are roping in expecting and new mom actors to promote and endorse their pregnancy care products; experts say this is helping break stereotypes
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP