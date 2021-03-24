Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah is on a spring break, shares pic with Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida

Looks like a whole bunch of next-gen star kids are on a vacation mode in the US. Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is on a staycation with director Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali.

Both the girls took to their respective Instagram Stories to share pictures from their holiday. Aaliyah also called it her 'spring break'.

Sharing poolside pictures, Aaliyah wrote: "Staycation at Ryatt Regency, Newport beach with @idaali11." The picture shows Aaliyah in a printed black and white two-piece swimsuit, basking in the sun, by the poolside. She also has a black jacket thrown around her.

Ida, meanwhile, also shared pictures. Sharing her poolside picture, she wrote: "Spring break vibes only."

It may be recalled that Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana are also in the US.

On Khushi's arrival in the US, who flew to there after celebrating her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor's birthday in India, Aaliyah has announced how her 'wife is here'. Khushi has also been sharing beautiful pictures from US. Earlier this month, Navya had shared pictures of herself enjoying a sunny afternoon with some friends at the Washington Square Park.

Suhana, who is a student of film studies at the New York University, has been sharing a bunch of pictures of her various parties with friends.

Aaliyah's father Anurag had once told NDTV in an interview that he would not launch her as she was 'urban kid' while he is a 'street' one. But he had said that she would have to learn acting. “She’s an adult, she has to choose, but definitely she has to learn. She can’t wake up one day and say ‘I want to be an actor’.”

Khushi is on her way to an acting debut. Confirming this to a leading daily, her filmmaker dad Boney Kapoor had said: "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. I would is want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."

Navya, who holds a degree in digital technology and UX design, is prepping to join her father, industrialist Nikhil Nanda on their family business.

In an interview to Vogue magazine, this February, she had said: "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."