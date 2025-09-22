Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood isn't united; feels happy at others' misfortune: ‘Khush hote hai uski film flop ho gayi'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has spoken about how people in the Hindi film industry react to someone else's misfortune. Speaking with Zoom, Anurag said that people in Bollywood are happy when a person's film flops or gets stuck. Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Nishaanchi released in theatres on Friday.(Getty Images via AFP)

Anurag talked about the lack of unity in the industry. "Ye industry ka problem yahi hai ki ye log kabhi saath nahin aa sakte. Ye khush hote hain ki uski atak gayi film. Ye khush hote hain ki uski film phans gayi. Ye khush hote uski film flop ho gayi (The problem of this industry is that they can't come together. They become happy that the other person's film has gotten stuck, facing a hurdle, and is a flop)."

His comment comes just months after Anurag moved out of Mumbai. Earlier this year, in a conversation with The Hindu, the filmmaker confirmed that he has 'left Mumbai' and called Bollywood "toxic". The filmmaker had said, "I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next ₹500 or ₹800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone." In December last year, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revealed in an interview that he was planning to relocate to South India.

Last month, Anurag, in a chat with Sudhir Srinivasan on his YouTube channel, revealed how he faced a lot of judgmental behaviour from people in the Hindi film industry. "In the Hindi film industry, people have been avoiding me. Because they think I am bad news. Because I have no filter, and if they get associated with me, then they might not get backing from a studio. But here in the south, they have so much love for me, and they are saying that we are here because we used to watch your films," he had added.

Anurag's latest film, crime drama Nishaanchi, released in theatres on Friday. The film will feature Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role as Babloo and Dabloo, along with Vedika Pinto in a key role.