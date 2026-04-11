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Anurag Kashyap says people in Bollywood only praise films 'once they become successful'

Anurag Kashyap responded to a question about why nobody praises his films when he always appreciates other actors' and directors' work.

Apr 11, 2026 12:49 pm IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been profuse in his praise and appreciation for the works of other actors and filmmakers. Over the years, he has used his social media platforms to praise a wide range of films, from Animal and Dhurandhar to Subedaar. However, in a recent interview, when he was asked why the same is not reciprocated, the filmmaker admitted the industry only likes to praise things that are successful.

Anurag Kashyap on Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap addressed mutual praise in Bollywood.

Anurag is currently starring in the Telugu-Hindi actioner Dacoit, alongside Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. While promoting the film, Anurag spoke to Zoom in an interaction, where he was asked about if the industry hesitates in praising each other. “A lot of people tell me you praise so many films, but nobody does that for your film. The thing is I love films. So, when I like something, I say it. Koi nahi bolta main kya karoon (what do I do). Can’t make them do that at gunpoint,” the filmmaker said.

At that point, Mrunal, his co-star, added that there are very few people in the industry who genuinely praise others. Anurag chimed in, “Industry ka abhi hai, when things become successful, everyone will say that (support).”

Anurag’s recent praise for films

Dacoit, directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur alongside Anurag in his Telugu debut. The film released on Friday to lukewarm reviews and a rather dull opening day collection.

 
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