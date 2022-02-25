Anurag Kashyap shares daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's pic with boyfriend Shane Gregoire from 'his bye-bye dinner'

Anurag Kashyap has shared a picture of his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire as they treated him to a "bye-bye dinner" before he left for a month. In his Instagram post, Anurag also teased his daughter and wrote that she's going to be sad because her boyfriend won't be around for a month.

Aaliyah and Shane are happily posing for the camera in the picture. The filmmaker shared it and wrote, "It’s a bye-bye dinner .. @shanegregoire leaves in the morning for a month.. and @aaliyahkashyap is gonna be sad."

Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tisca Chopra dropped heart icons in the comment section. One of his fans shared a hilarious comment. "Koi nhi Aaliyah ko UpGrad ka course karwado 1 mahine ka (It is alright, get Aaliyah to enrol in a one-month course on UpGrad)," the fan wrote.

Anurag's fans also had some interesting observations to make. One of them suggested, "cast this guy in 'Harry Potter of Wasseypur', while another one wrote, "Didn't know John Lennon is alive!" One fan also commented, "I am waiting for him to sing "Tum se hi dil hota hai" #ShahidKapoorfromJabweMet."

Aaliyah has been dating Shane for quite some time. In one of her vlogs, she had opened up on how she met Shane on a dating app. "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them, and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke," she said.

During his visit to India, Anurag and Aaliyah treated Shane to a spicy panipuri treat. She shared the experience on her YouTube channel later.

