Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane pose on Cannes red carpet, share glimpse inside premiere of Martin Scorsese film

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is currently in France for the premiere of his film Kennedy at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. On Sunday, Anurag took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which he could be seen posing with director Vikramaditya Motwane on the red carpet. The duo attended the premiere of legendary director Martin Scorsese's film Killers of the Flower Moon co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Also read: Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy to be shown at Cannes 2023 Anurag Kashyap poses with Vikramaditya Motwane on red carpet premiere of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

In the red carpet picture, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya could be seen dressed up in black tuxedos. Anurag wrote along with it, "Wo aa gaya!!! WO AA GAYA. Meri film ke liye WO AA GAYA (Look, he has come, he has come for my film)." He was taking reference from the iconic song Piya Tu Ab To Aaja from Caravan (1971), which featured Helen. Last year's Netflix film Monica, O My Darling, was itself a reference to the popular song by RD Burman and Asha Bhosle.

Vikramaditya Motwane, on Instagram stories, had also shared a glimpse of the standing ovation Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon received at Cannes 2023 on Saturday. Apart from a video of the audience, the filmmaker also shared close-up shots of Martin as well as actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro from the premiere. He also shared a glimpse of the film's opening on the big screen.

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane are in Cannes for Kennedy. It has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Helmed by Anurag, Kennedy features actors Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

Vikramaditya Motwane recently received appreciation for his series Jubilee, which premiered on Prime Video last month. The series featured Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu and Ram Kapoor. His next project is an untitled cyber-thriller film starring Ananya Panday in the lead role. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

