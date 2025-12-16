Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meet Premanandji Maharaj again, fans says ‘she changed Virat’s life'

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli are back in Nainital to meet their beloved guru, Premanand Maharaj. The guru's official YouTube page shared a video of his latest sermon, which also showed Anushka and Virat in attendance. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Premanand Maharaj's ashram.

Anushka was seen in a maroon and black suit, with a jaap counter on her finger. Virat was seen in a brown hoodie and black pants. Both of them sat right in front of the guru with their hands joined in reverence.

Anushka and Virat meet the guru

Premananad Ji Maharaj spoke about human's ultimate goal of meeting his creator once, either in this birth or the next. He said he is guiding his followers just like he is being guided by his own guru. It's all a long chain of guided people and their guides. At this, Anushka says with a smile, 'Hum aapke hain (We are yours)."

Fans loved how Anushka and Virat make yearly trips to the ashram to meet their guru. “Everyone meeting messi, meanwhile virat Kohli meeting premanand ji,” wrote a fan in the YouTube comments. “Anushka changed the life of Virat. This is how powerful a wife/woman is” read another comment.

“After scoring a double century, we were sure that Virat Kohli would come to our Baba,” wrote another.

“Did someone notice the Tulsi Mala around Virat Bhai's neck... This is all your grace... Radha Radha,” wrote another.

Anushka and Virat have been spending more time than ever in London this year. She had not been seen in India since June, when Royal Challengers Bangalore won the IPL.

Anushka and Virat have a daughter named Vamika and a son named Akaay.

Anushka's last release was Zero with Shah Rukh Khan in 2018. She shot for Chakda Express after that but the film has been shelved.