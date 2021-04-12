Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma asks 'is happy Monday an oxymoron' in joyful new pic. See here
Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture on Instagram, check it out here. Anushka and her husband, Virat Kohli, welcomed their first child earlier this year.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Anushka Sharma welcomed her first child earlier this year.

Anushka Sharma is feeling the Monday blues, it seems. The actor shared a new picture on Instagram, and wrote in her caption, "Is happy Monday an oxymoron?"

The picture showed Anushka wearing an ecstatic expression on her face, at what appeared to be a photoshoot. She wore blue trousers, a green top, and yellow shoes.

Her fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. "Haha queen," one person wrote. Anushka has shared only a handful of Instagram posts after welcoming her first daughter, Vamika, earlier this year. She and husband Virat Kohli welcomed the baby girl in January.

BTS pic of Akshay Kumar, Aanand L Rai from Raksha Bandhan lands online

Neelima Azeem on her failed marriages with Pankaj Kapur and Rajesh Khattar

Krishna Shroff gives it back to troll who called her 'bekaar' compared to Tiger

Kunal Kemmu reminisces about spending time with Inaaya, Soha at Pataudi Palace

Announcing her arrival, Virat said in a press statement, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Since then, Anushka has shared just one picture of Vamika, without revealing her face. Because the couple has requested the media to not carry unauthorised images of the baby, only very few pictures of her were shared online, mostly around the time when Anushka had accompanied Virat and the Indian cricket team to Pune and Ahmedabad recently.

Anushka hasn't been seen on screen since 2018's Zero, after which she said that she wanted to take a breather. “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time,” she told Grazia.

Also read: Young Anushka Sharma reads newspaper with brother Karnesh in childhood pic, he asks 'why were we reading news'

However, she has been busy as a producer, through her Clean Slate Filmz banner. The production house has released the hit Netflix film Bulbbul, the acclaimed Amazon series Paatal Lok, and recently announced a new film, Qala, which will serve as the acting debut of Irrfan Khan's son, Babil.

