Priyanka Chopra poses for selfie in new outfit by Anushka Sharma, calls it her favourite. See pic

Priyanka Chopra is flaunting her ‘favourite’ Chacha Chaudhary in her latest social media post. The actor, on Saturday, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture wearing a t-shirt with the famous North Indian comic character imprinted on it.

The actor teamed the top with a pair of black shorts. Priyanka completed her outfit of the day with a black jacket and a pair of slippers. She shared the picture with the caption, “Today's fit courtesy @nushbrand (heart emojis) my favorite #chachachoudhry @anushkasharma.”

Priyanka Chopra shares her OOTD.

The fashion line Nush belongs to Anushka Sharma. The actor incorporated the famous comic character, created by Pran Kumar Sharma, into her fashion line in 2019. Besides Chacha Chaudhary, Anushka's line had also launched outfits featuring the iconic Suppandi.

Meanwhile, Priyanka had a roller coaster week. The actor appeared in the trailer of The Matrix Resurrections. Although her role is still a mystery, she shared a scene with Keanu Reeves' Neo, or as he's identified in the film, Thomas, in the trailer. Soon, fans began speculating that Priyanka might be playing the role of Sati, the child who had been put under the Oracle's care in the third Matrix film, The Matrix Revolutions.

Besides the trailer, Priyanka also made headlines for her association with a new show titled The Activist. The show has been described as ‘a competition series that features six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures working together to bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education, and environment'.

The premise attracted flak from many social media users, including actor Jameela Jamil, who tweeted, “Couldn’t they just give the money it’s going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a ‘prize…?’ People are dying.”

Priyanka is currently stationed in the UK, filming for her upcoming series Citadel. She stars alongside Game of Thrones and Eternals star Richard Madden.