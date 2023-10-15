Anushka Sharma holds Virat Kohli's hand as they receive warm welcome at hotel after India-Pakistan match

Congratulations are pouring in for Team India as the men in blue won the match against Pakistan on Saturday. Actor Anushka Sharma, who was at Ahmedabad to cheer for cricketer Virat Kohli, was seen celebrating India's victory with her husband. As the two reached their hotel following the match, they received a warm welcome from the staff and others. They were joined by others including Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and R Ashwin's wife Prithi Ashwin. Also read: Anushka Sharma spotted enjoying India vs Pakistan match, twinning in white with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika

Anushka and Virat receive warm surprise

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Ahmedabad hotel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video has surfaced from the hotel lobby, where the players and their family members were staying in the city. It showed Virat, Anushka and the team touched by the sweet celebration as hotel staff came to welcome them. Anushka, in a white dress, was seen watching the arrangements.

Virat hugs Ritika Sajdeh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She went on to shake hands with Prithi as the two talked in the viral clip. Virat shared a warm hug with Ritika, and Virat held Anushka's hands and the two were seemingly heading towards their hotel room.

Meanwhile, the video has gained quite a lot of reactions from social media users due to the alleged rift between Virat and Rohit Sharma. Someone wrote in the comments, “Anushka is so gorgeous.” Another user said, “Virat hugged Ritika (shocking face emojis).” One more added, “Nothing but Virat holding Anushka's hand.”

Anushka at India vs Pakistan match

Meanwhile, several visuals from the stadium featuring Anushka Sharma have gone viral. The actor enjoyed the Saturday match, sitting in the stands with Ritika. Another video showed Virat talking to Anushka from the field.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Anushka made her rare appearance as she arrived with tight security at Ahmedabad airport amid pregnancy speculations. Previously, sources told Hindustan Times that the actor is expecting her second child with Virat Kohli. They are likely to announce it in the later stage of her pregnancy.Anushka and Virat are parents to their two-year-old daughter, Vamika. Anushka will be next seen in the film, Chakda 'Xpress.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON