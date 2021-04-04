'Anushka Sharma is very passionate about this issue', says Virat Kohli as he stars two animal shelters

It is no secret that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma are animal lovers. The couple, who recently welcomed their daughter Vamika, have been seen advocating for animal rights in the past. On World Stray Animals’ Day, on Sunday, Virat took to Twitter and announced that through his foundation - Virat Kohli Foundation - he has set up two animal shelters in Mumbai.

He took to Twitter and revealed that the aim of these shelters is to 'ensure health and support to stray animals." He thanked Anushka for constantly inspiring him.

"To ensure health & support to stray animals, @vkfofficial has now taken its first step towards animal welfare in collaboration with Vivaldis. I want to thank my wife @AnushkaSharma for inspiring me by her passion towards animals & for being a constant advocate for animal rights," he tweeted.

In a statement shared by Indianexpress.com, Virat said, "Looking after the welfare of animals is a cause very close to my heart now as Anushka is very passionate about this issue. Her vision to help stray animals across India is truly inspiring for me and since I have met her, I have tried to understand more about animal rights and the urgent need for medical assistance for strays. It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city and I’m happy to be taking on this project with Vivaldis and Awaaz, and working with likeminded people to create some facilities to help these animals.”

The animal shelters are set up in Malad and Boisar. The Malad shelter has been set up as a temporary rehabilitation centre where animals, mainly cats and dogs, will be admitted until they are recovered. The Boisar center will be a permanent shelter home for animals who are blind, paralysed, suffering from life-long diseases or old age.