Anushka Sharma lauds Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for taking paternity leave: ‘About time this is normalised’

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to share a news article about Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal going on paternity leave for a ‘few weeks’. She hailed the move and wrote, “About time this is normalised.”

Parag and his wife Vineeta Agarwala are expecting their second child. He will stay connected with his executive team while on leave and has not named an interim CEO.

“At Twitter, we encourage and fully support employees taking parental leave in whatever way works best for each person,” Laura Yagerman, the corporate communications head of Twitter, told The Washington Post in a statement. “It’s a personal decision, and we created a parental leave program (supporting up to 20 weeks of flexible leave) that is customisable for that reason,” she added.

Virat Kohli also took paternity leave to be with Anushka Sharma before the birth of their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. While the Indian cricket team was on an Australia tour, he returned after the first Test match.

In an informal chat with Steve Smith, Virat had said at the time, “It’s a decision that was absolutely clear in my mind. As committed as you are to play for your country this is a very, very special moment in life that you want to be there for at any cost. It’s a blessed time and we’re very excited.”

Anushka and Virat have kept Vamika out of the public eye. Last month, when Anushka came to cheer for Virat as India played against South Africa in Cape Town, the official broadcaster of the match panned the camera to the stands and revealed Vamika’s face.

In a joint statement, Virat and Anushka said that they ‘were caught off guard’ and reiterated their request to the media to respect Vamika’s privacy by not publishing any pictures of her.

