Anushka Sharma glows in the sun in throwback photos, fan asks if it’s Virat Kohli’s ‘photography skills’

Actor Anushka Sharma on Sunday gave her fans a glimpse of her throwback mood as she posted several throwback pictures. The photos show Anushka enjoying her time outdoors soaking up the sun.

In the pictures, seemingly taken in South Africa, Anushka Sharma is seen sitting in a field on a sunny day. She smiled and gave several poses for the camera.

For her day out, the actor opted for a baby pink shirt and paired it with cropped blue denims. She sported a no-makeup look and kept her hair loose. Sharing the post, Anushka captioned it, "This day was … (red heart emoji) #Throwback."

Taking to the comments section fans dropped comments praising the actor. Several of them dropped red heart emojis and also called the pictures ‘beautiful’, 'lovely' and 'awesome' .

A fan wrote, "Husband's photography skills?" referring to cricketer Virat Kohli. A person also commented, "Pls do a film with Ranveer Singh, we need your reunion with him @anushkasharma." A fan also said, "Ask your husband to post pictures like these too." “Laal fool neela fool...Anushka bhabhi beautiful (Red flowers, blue flowers, Anushka is beautiful),” added another.

Currently, Anushka along with Virat and their one-year-old daughter Vamika are in South Africa for the ongoing India-South Africa cricket series. Earlier this week, she had shared her pictures dressed in casuals. She wore a white baggy T-shirt ad paired it with blue pants. Anushka had captioned her post, "Sunny side up (Sun emoji)."

Meanwhile, Anushka is all set to feature in the role of a cricketer in the Netflix film Chakda Xpress, after a gap of three years. Directed by Prosit Roy, the Netflix project is inspired by the life of former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami. Anushka was last seen in Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

