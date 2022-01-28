Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt wish newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar ‘all the love in the world’. See posts

Actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai based businessman Suraj Nambiar on Thursday. Actors Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit congratulated the newlywed couple on Instagram.

Sharing Mouni and Suraj's wedding picture on her Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, "Congratulations Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. Cherish this beautiful bond of friendship and togetherness! Live in love,” followed by a heart emoji.

Anushka Sharma congratulates Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar.

Congratulating the couple, actor Alia Bhatt penned a sweet note for them. Sharing a picture from their mandap, Alia wrote, "Congratulations Moun! You look so beautiful and happy! Wishing you both all the love in the world!"

Alia Bhatt congratulates Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar.

Actor Madhuri Dixit shared a collage of Mouni and Suraj's wedding photos and captioned it, “What love and happiness look like. Many congratulations."

Madhuri Dixit congratulated Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar.

Actor Neha Dhupia also shared the Naagin actor's wedding pictures on her Instagram Story and penned, "Congratulations @imouniroy @nambiar13... Best times, best wishes," with heart emoticons.

Previously, several other stars who were a part of the wedding festivities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Jia Mustafa, and more shared pictures from the festivities along with heartfelt messages on their respective social media handles.

Mouni also shared pictures from her wedding on Instagram and captioned it, “I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends. We are married. Need your love and blessings. 27.01.22 Love, Suraj and Mouni.”

Suraj shared the wedding photos on his social media handle with the caption, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.” Mouni replied to the post saying, “I love you.”

Read More: Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani congratulate Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar with inside photos from wedding. See here

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa and exchanged vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another ceremony as per Bengali traditions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON