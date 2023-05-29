When Anushka Sharma was convinced she'd win award for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, cried after losing to Asin: Debut mera hua

Actor Anushka Sharma had once spoken about being disheartened and crying after she lost Filmfare's Best Female Debut award to Asin. Both were competing for the trophy in the same category--Anushka for her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Asin for Ghajini. In an old interview, Anushka recalled thinking that as Asin had already done Ghajini in Tamil and Hindi, therefore she would receive the award for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli ‘picture of calmness and peace on field’, kisses his hand in new video)

Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (L) and Asin in Ghajini.

Ghajini, an action thriller film directed by AR Murugadoss, was made in Tamil language in 2005. It starred Suriya and Asin. It was dubbed and released in Telugu by Allu Aravind the same year. Ghajini was remade into a Hindi film by AR Murugadoss again in 2008 with Aamir Khan opposite Asin.

Anushka spoke about losing award to Asin

In an interview with Look Who's Talking With Niranjan in 2018, Anushka had said, "I am very upset they didn't give it to me. Because I had made my calculation you know. Main calculate karke gayi thi (I had calculated) that, 'See Asin has done the film in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada maybe. That Ghajini film. She has done it in all languages. She is already an actress for many years. Obviously usko toh nahi denge (they won't give it to her)'."

She had added, "Debut toh mera hua hai, main nayi hun, maine nayi film mein kaam kiya hai (It was my debut, I am new, I worked in a new film). I need the encouragement'. So I was convinced I am going to get it. But they gave it to her. I was very sad. I was very upset. I clapped, I clapped. I cried like a child as if I didn't get a certificate in school."

Anushka's films so far

Anushka made her debut with the romantic comedy film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, directed by Aditya Chopra. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, and Vinay Pathak among others. She went on to feature in Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), PK (2014), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sultan (2016), Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), and Sanju (2018) among several others.

Anushka's upcoming film

The actor was last seen in Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Fans will see Anushka in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. The movie, directed by Prosit Roy, is based on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

