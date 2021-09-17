Anushka Sharma reacts, is all hearts after Virat Kohli's decision to quit T20 captaincy. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma has reacted after her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as India's T20 captain after the T20 World Cup in UAE. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared the Instagram post by Virat. Anushka dropped only a red heart emoji along with the post.

A part of Virat Kohli's post read, "Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared the Instagram post by Virat.

"Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability," he also said.

Currently, Anushka Sharma is in Dubai with Virat Kohli, who will compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 that resumes on Sunday. For the last few months, Anushka was stationed in the United Kingdom with Virat and their daughter Vamika.

The family travelled to the UK in June when India played against England. Anushka had given glimpses of herself as she spent her time there. The couple also celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday in the country. Anushka had shared pictures of the family in a park and also arranged for a flowers-themed cake.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma gets a warm welcome in Dubai with a ‘chocolate’ Virat Kohli waiting in her room

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, she has produced two acclaimed projects--Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul. She is currently producing Qala, which will mark the debut of Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan.