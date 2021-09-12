Anushka Sharma gets a warm welcome in Dubai with a ‘chocolate’ Virat Kohli waiting in her room

Anushka Sharma bid farewell to the UK and landed in Dubai on Sunday. The actor, along with her daughter Vamika, have joined her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli for the upcoming IPL 2021 matches.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a series of pictures that gave a glimpse of her travels. She first shared a picture from the sky, as seen from the window of her flight, and thanked UK for memorable experience. “Adios UK, you've been great, as always,” she said.

She followed it up with a picture of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) banner and announced, “We are here! Dubai”. She then shared a collage of the welcome she received at the hotel she's staying in. The photo featured an assortment of desserts, with pictures of Anushka placed near them. One of the pictures also featured Virat.

However, it was a chocolate sculpture of Virat that stole the show. The hotel arranged for a small chocolate replica of the cricketer hitting a ball. Anushka shared the picture with a heart sticker.

Earlier this summer, IPL 2021 had come to standstill in May owing to a Covid-19 outbreak in its bubble. The second phase of the tournament, which will take place in the UAE, starts on September 19. Virat will return as the captain of RCB.

Anushka has been out of India since June this year. The Zero star and her daughter were photographed leaving the country with Virat and other members of the Indian cricket team ahead of the World Test Championship. Anushka treated fans with pictures of her stay through social media. From exploring the countryside with Athiya Shetty to heading on breakfast dates with Virat, Anushka kept her fans posted.

Pictures of Anushka and Virat celebrating Onam and experimenting with new restaurants also took social media by storm. During their stay, the couple also celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday. The actor shared photos as the trio enjoyed a picnic in the park together.

Anushka was last seen in Zero, which released in 2018. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Anushka has not signed her next acting project since. However, she has been actively involved in her production house, Clean Slate Filmz. The company backed two projects last year, Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.