Anushka Sharma's group photo from Durham features Virat Kohli, Vamika, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty and the whole gang

Anushka Sharma shared a photo with husband Virat Kohli and Vamika from Durham, England. Athiya Shetty with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul also feature in the photo.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Anushka Sharma shared a new post on Instagram.

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a post on Friday, featuring her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, from Durham, England. The photo also featured Athiya Shetty with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, posing with the group. Cricketers, Umesh Yaadav and Ishant Sharma also posed with their wives, Tanya Wadhwa and Pratima Singh, respectively, in the photo.

In the picture, Anushka Sharma is seen wearing an orange top paired with light blue denims. Athiya Shetty opted for a blue denim jacket with black pants. Anushka captioned the picture, "Dur'hum' saath saath hai", followed by upside-down face and butterfly emojis.

Virat Kohli, too, shared a picture of himself, on Instagram, clicked by Anushka. He wore a dark jacket over grey pants and a T-shirt. He posted it with a camera emoji, crediting the snap to Anushka.

Anushka has been in the United Kingdom since June as Team India has been stationed there for the cricket series. She was seen leaving with Virat and Vamika.

Recently, she shared a series of pictures, clicked by Athiya, posing at different locations. Anushka wore a pair of ripped jeans, a white T-shirt, and a white denim jacket for her day out. She posed in a park, leaning on a pillar with a red door serving as the background.

She had captioned the pictures, "10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way." She credited Athiya as the photographer. Virat dropped a heart emoji taking to the comments section.

