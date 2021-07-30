Sonu Nigam on staying away from judging reality shows: 'Nobody can tell me how to behave'

Singer Sonu Nigam, who has earlier judged Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, has spoken about staying away from music reality shows. He said that nobody can tell him how to behave on the show. He said that he would judge a show if asked to. However, he also added if he would enjoy doing things that he didn't want to do.

Some time back, Indian Idol was embroiled in a controversy after singer Amit Kumar claimed that he was asked to praise Indian Idol 12 contestants when he appeared on the show as a special judge for an episode. Sonu had reacted to the development and had said that if contestants are always praised on reality shows then it is counterproductive.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sonu Nigam said that 'today, his instincts don’t allow him to do such shows'. “I am a man of clear words. Nobody can tell me how to behave because we belong to that purest school of music and life. If I am asked to do it, I will do it. But will I really enjoy doing things that I don’t want to do on reality shows?” he also added.

"I’m judging a show in Bengal – Super Singer on Star Jalsa. I feel it’s a show of my interest. It has Kaushiki Chakraborty and Kumar Sanu, and a purist atmosphere. I feel comfortable there and hope they won’t ask me for such melodrama. If they do, we’ll see!” he added.

Also Read | Kirti Kulhari responds after getting trolled for 'injecting vaccine' into person's veins: 'Bolne do yaar'

Earlier this month, speaking to a leading daily, Sonu had said, “As a judge, we are here to teach something to the contestants. We should give honest feedback to the participants. Always praising them won’t do any good. Humesha wah wah karoge toh kaise hoga (how will it work, if you always praise them)? We aren’t here to spoil these kids. Even the contestants won’t understand when they have performed well and when they haven’t if we keep praising them.”