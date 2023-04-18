Anushka Sharma seen cheering for Virat Kohli during RCB vs CSK match, being bowled over by crowd's love for Dhoni

Anushka Sharma was in the stadium on Monday to cheer for husband Virat Kohli as his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore faced MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Several pictures of Anushka watching the match and reacting during crucial moments have now surfaced online. Also read: Anushka Sharma shares pic with Virat Kohli, reveals they celebrated RCB's win with ‘post-match drinks’

Anushka Sharma at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

The match was held was at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and had CSK defeat RCB after a thrilling game. Anushka was seen sitting in the stands with RCB supporters. She was also seen being bowled over by the crowd's support for MS Dhoni, when he came to bat for CSK. She seemingly said in a video shared on social media, "They love him," when Dhoni was marking his guard. She was also seen clapping in one of the pictures.

Chasing a massive target of 227, RCB suffered early blows as they lost the wickets of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror. This weekend, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs the same stadium. After the match, Anushka shared a glimpse of how she and Virat celebrated his half-century. She took to Instagram to share a picture in which both of them looked relaxed and happy. "Post-match drinks sesh sparkling water....we party hard(ly)", read the caption.

Anushka too will be seen as a cricketer in her next. She has already wrapped the shooting for Chakda Xpress in which she will be essaying the role of the iconic Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The final release date of the film is still awaited. It will be streaming on Netflix. It is produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma under his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

She recently said in a new interview that she will only do films if it is really worth it. She told Grazia magazine in an interview post the wrap up of Chakda Xpress, "I am okay to do more movies but only if it is worth taking my time out and if it makes sense. I don't want to do movies just to stay in the game. I am very clear about that."

(With ANI inputs)

