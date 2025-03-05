Anushka Sharma sneaks in a ‘jhapki’ during yesterday's match, fans call her ‘typical tired desi mummy’

Actor Anushka Sharma once again played cheerleader to husband Virat Kohli as he played against Australia on Tuesday. She was spotted in the VIP stands applauding Virat's winning moves and cheering for the team. However, she was also spotted taking a short nap during the match. Anushka Sharma was spotted snoozing during the match between India and Australia yesterday.

Sleeping beauty

The adorable moment's clip was shared on Twitter and fans were tickled by it. Dressed in a white T-shift, Anushka was spotted with her eyes closed, her hand on her chin, taking a rest.

The video inspired a bunch of reactions on social media. “Mothers usually sleep like this. Typically Indian mom vibes , she must be tired because of managing kids. Not an easy task to raise small babies,” wrote a person. “Very Indian mother coded,” commented another person.

Other guessed that maybe Anushka was praying. “She was praying,” wrote one. “Or she was praying," asked another.

A big win for India

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. After an early wicket of Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (39 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) had a 50-run stand with Steve Smith. Smith carried on, with half-century stands against Marnus Labuschagne (29 in 36 balls, with two fours and a six) and Alex Carey (61 in 57 balls, with eight fours and a six). Carey was there till 48th over, untill a fine direct hit from Shreyas Iyer ended his knock.

Australia was skittled out for 264 in 49.3 overs.

During the run chase, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (28 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and Shubman Gill (8) early and were reduced to 43/2. From then on, a 91-run partnership between Virat and Shreyas Iyer (45 in 62 balls, with three fours) brought India back into the game. Virat also had a brief 44-run stand with Axar Patel (27 in 30 balls, with a four and six) and a 47-run stand with KL Rahul (42* in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Hardik delivered a brief and fiery cameo, scoring 28 in 24 balls, with a four and three sixes, helping India seal a win. India finished at 267/6 in 48.1 overs.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 and they have two kids: daughter Vamika and son Akaay. She has put a pause on her work commitments. Her cricket-themed movie Chakda Express is also in a limbo right now.