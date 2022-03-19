Anushka Sharma steps away from her production company to dedicate time to first love: 'Being a new mother who has...'

Actor Anushka Sharma on Saturday issued a statement announcing that she is stepping away from her production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Taking to Instagram Anushka announced that she will dedicate her time to her 'first love, acting'. She added that being a new mother and an actor by profession, she has to balance her life 'in an entirely new fashion like never before'. She also credited her brother, entrepreneur Karnesh Ssharma as she trusted him to take the responsibility of taking the company forward. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma gets shoutout from husband Virat Kohli ahead of 100th Test: 'Thankful to God for a life partner like her')

Anushka's post read, "When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I'm deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve. While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today."

She also said, "Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place."

"I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can't wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar lineup of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured, and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all! Anushka," her statement concluded.

She captioned her post, "Onwards and Upwards @kans26 @officialcsfilms! My best wishes are always with you!!" Anushka, who married cricketer Virat Kohli in December 2017, welcomed their firstborn last year. The couple became parents to their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Clean Slate Filmz was started by Anushka and Karnesh in 2013. It has produced several critically acclaimed titles such as NH10, Pari, Netflix’s Bulbbul, and the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok. Their upcoming projects include a drama series named Mai and the Netflix film Qala.

Anushka will be seen next in her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. It is inspired by cricketer Jhulam Goswami's life and journey. She has started preparations and often shares glimpses of her preparations on social media. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

