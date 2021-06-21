Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma stretches and smiles for the camera in her 'yoga teacher appreciation post', see here
bollywood

Anushka Sharma stretches and smiles for the camera in her 'yoga teacher appreciation post', see here

Anushka Sharma marked International Yoga Day by sharing an appreciation post for her yoga instructor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Anushka Sharma posts a yoga teacher appreciation post.

Anushka Sharma shared a yoga teacher appreciation post on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture, likely a throwback, of herself practicing yoga while smile for the camera.

In the black-and-white picture, Anushka Sharma was seen wearing athletic wear while her hair covered most of her face. However, her contagious smile was prominent in the picture. Anushka shared the picture with the caption, "Yoga teacher appreciation post (loved-up and blowing heart emojis)" and tagged her yoga instructor Eefa Shrof. She added, "Happy international yoga day."

Anushka Sharma posts a picture practicing yoga on International Yoga Day.

Anushka has been practicing yoga for years now. Even during her pregnancy, Anushka was seen performing a Sirsasana, a yoga posture in which the head's down and feet is up, with the help of Virat. Sharing the picture, Anushka had said, "As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant( after a certain stage)barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support."

Speaking about her head stand posture, she said, "For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe . This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy."

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she was 'exhausted and in too much pain' after two babies and four months postpartum

Anushka welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli earlier this year. The actor has been on the move, accompanying Virat through his cricketing tournaments. Anushka was seen by Virat's side during his tour against England in India and the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. She is currently with Virat in the UK, where the cricketer and team India is playing against New Zealand at the World Test Championship (​WTC) Final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anushka sharma anushka sharma pregnant anushka sharma pics world yoga day

Related Stories

bollywood

Anushka Sharma shares unseen pic from pregnancy days in Father's Day post for Virat Kohli and her dad

PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 03:15 PM IST
bollywood

Watch a young Anushka Sharma apply glycerine and perform an intense scene in her acting class

PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 12:03 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts

Cat reacts to its human eating grilled cheese sandwich, video is a must-watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP