Anushka Sharma stretches and smiles for the camera in her 'yoga teacher appreciation post', see here

Anushka Sharma shared a yoga teacher appreciation post on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture, likely a throwback, of herself practicing yoga while smile for the camera.

In the black-and-white picture, Anushka Sharma was seen wearing athletic wear while her hair covered most of her face. However, her contagious smile was prominent in the picture. Anushka shared the picture with the caption, "Yoga teacher appreciation post (loved-up and blowing heart emojis)" and tagged her yoga instructor Eefa Shrof. She added, "Happy international yoga day."

Anushka has been practicing yoga for years now. Even during her pregnancy, Anushka was seen performing a Sirsasana, a yoga posture in which the head's down and feet is up, with the help of Virat. Sharing the picture, Anushka had said, "As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant( after a certain stage)barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support."

Speaking about her head stand posture, she said, "For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe . This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy."

Anushka welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli earlier this year. The actor has been on the move, accompanying Virat through his cricketing tournaments. Anushka was seen by Virat's side during his tour against England in India and the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. She is currently with Virat in the UK, where the cricketer and team India is playing against New Zealand at the World Test Championship (​WTC) Final.