Anushka Sharma surprises Virat Kohli with ‘Delhi waale chole bhature’ in Dubai, beats him at volleyball in romantic ad
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share playful moments in Dubai, surprising each other with food and activities.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma never fail to woo audiences with their chemistry. The couple has once again left fans swooning in a new romantic advertisement promoting tourism in Dubai. Their sweet competition to surprise each other in the film has won hearts.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's new advertisement
On Thursday, Virat and Anushka took to Instagram to share their new advertisement. The video opens with the couple enjoying the view in Dubai as Virat challenges Anushka to surprise him. Anushka organises a private lunch date in the middle of the desert for Virat, after which they head out for some wildlife sightseeing. They then enjoy some fun by the beach, where Anushka laughs as she beats Virat at volleyball, saying, “Told you, I am the better athlete.” Virat jokes in reply, “And I am the better dancer.”
The two then share playful moments at their hotel as Virat tries on clothes bought by Anushka and entertains her with his dancing skills. Anushka later surprises him with his favourite chole bhature in Dubai, and a delighted Virat agrees to cheat on his diet, saying, “Proper Delhi waala taste hai (It tastes exactly like it does in Delhi).” Declaring herself the champion of surprises, Anushka is then caught off guard when Virat surprises her with her favourite cold coffee.
Fans could not stop gushing over their chemistry. One comment read, “This is nothing less than a film.” Another wrote, “This looks like a sneak peek into their dating era.” “They are so adorable,” said one fan, while another added, “Evergreen chemistry.” Yet another commented, “Their chemistry is insane. So beautiful.”
About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s love story
Anushka and Virat first crossed paths during a shoot for a television commercial. They stayed in touch afterwards, and their friendship soon blossomed into love. The couple never publicly confirmed their relationship and, after dating for a few years, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. They embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter Vamika in 2021 and welcomed their son Akaay in 2024. The family now lives mostly in London with their children.
