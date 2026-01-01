Anushka Sharma's simple white shirt in New Year pic with Virat Kohli has desk-to-dinner potential and costs less than...

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to set the internet ablaze with their effortless chemistry. To ring in 2026, the duo posed in a heartwarming photo that perfectly balanced romance and street style. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the cricketer penned a sweet tribute to his actor-wife: “Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life, Anushka Sharma.” Also read | The power of crisp white shirts Anushka Sharma's shirt is being sold for well under its usual retail value — roughly ₹ 5K instead of ₹ 15K. (Instagram/ Virat Kohli)

Anushka Sharma aces effortless minimalism

While the sweet post warmed hearts, Anushka Sharma’s crisp, contemporary look also grabbed attention. With her latest look, Anushka continues to be the ultimate muse for the woman who love to dress simple, proving that you don't need a fancy dress or gown to make a New Year's statement.

The actor opted for a white cotton shirt featuring a dramatic oversized silhouette from the UK label, Reiss. The shirt stood out with its intricate gathers at the shoulders and back, giving the classic 'boyfriend shirt' a sophisticated, feminine twist. Paired simply with classic blue jeans, the actor proved that true style often lies in simplicity.

How much does Anushka's simple white shirt cost?

While celebs are known for their luxury wardrobe, this particular Anushka Sharma shirt is accessible. The Reiss oversized cotton shirt she sported typically retails for around £125 (approximately ₹15,125), but was currently selling on a discount on Endource.com for £40 ( ₹4,840). For a celebrity-approved staple that carries you through seasons, it’s a steal for those looking to invest in a classic white shirt.

Desk-to-dinner: How to style the white shirt

The beauty of a white shirt is its versatility. Here are three ways to take this piece from a morning meeting to a midnight toast:

⦿ The off-duty casual look: Follow Anushka’s lead, and pair it with straight-leg denim. Roll up the sleeves and add a few gold layered necklaces to elevate the 'clean girl' aesthetic.

⦿ The office look: Tuck the shirt into high-waisted beige trousers or a black pencil skirt. Add pointed-toe loafers and a sleek bun for a professional look that feels modern rather than stuffy.

⦿ The dinner date look: Swap the jeans for a black midi skirt or leather leggings. Unbutton the collar slightly to create a V-neckline, add statement earrings, and finish with strappy heels.