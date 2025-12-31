Virat Kohli is all smiles with Anushka Sharma, sports face mask painting: ‘Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life’

Virat Kohli is saying goodbye to 2025 on a positive note. On December 31, Virat took to his Instagram account to share a new picture with wife Anushka Sharma, sharing that he is stepping onto the next year with her beside. The happy picture of the two of them has fans swooning and calling them ‘couple goals.’ Virat Kohli sported a Spiderman face mask painting, while Anushka Sharma had a butterfly one.

Virat's heartfelt post

Virat was seen in a grey t-shirt and cream-coloured trousers, while Anushka donned a white top and paired it with blue jeans. Virat held Anushka by his side, keeping his arm on her shoulder. The two of them smiled for the picture. In the caption, Virat kept it simple and precise, noting, “Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life.”

The year 2025 for Virat Kohli

2025 was a big year for Virat. He won his first IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) earlier this year, ending an 18-year wait for the franchise and himself. He also announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, with just a little over a month to go before the England tour.

Anushka had written a heartfelt tribute for Virat on the announcement. “They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege,” she noted.

She went on to add, “Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye.”

Earlier this month, Virat scored his second consecutive century in an ODI series against South Africa. In the first ODI, Virat notched up 135 runs off 120 deliveries, including 11 fours and seven sixes, in India's 17-run win in Ranchi. The batter reached his 53rd ODI century in 90 deliveries, and this was his 84th international century overall. He is just behind Sachin Tendulkar, who boasts of 100 centuries in international cricket.

After dating for a few years, the couple married in Italy on 11 December 2017. Anushka gave birth to their daughter, Vamika, in 2021, and their son, Akaay, in 2024. The couple is insanely private about their lives, even after marriage, and spend most of their time in London.