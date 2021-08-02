Anushka Sharma teases Virat Kohli after cricketer demands photo credit, says a 'good fan' clicked her pictures

Anushka Sharma teased husband Virat Kohli in a comment on Instagram, after he asked for a photo credit for her new pictures. The actor, on Sunday, shared a series of pictures in which she posed on an empty path in the UK. In the pictures, Anushka was wearing a pair of distressed jeans with a black T-shirt and white canvas shoes.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma shared the pictures with a few butterfly emojis in the caption. Virat Kohli took to the comments section and asked, "Who took these pictures?" Anushka replied, "A really good fan."





Anushka was making a reference to her picture with Virat, which she shared last month, in which she called him her fan. "Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans," she wrote, as she shared pictures of the couple walking through a street.

Virat and Anushka are currently in the United Kingdom. The cricketer has been stationed in the country for back-to-back series. Team India played New Zealand in June, at the World Test Championship final. Team India is expected to play against England for a five-match Test series starting in August.

Anushka has been sharing numerous photos from the UK. Recently, she shared pictures with KL Rahul and his rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty; cricketers, Umesh Yaadav and Ishant Sharma with their wives, Tanya Wadhwa and Pratima Singh, respectively. She shared the picture with the caption, "Dur'hum' saath saath hai," followed by upside-down face and butterfly emojis.

Also read: Sonu Nigam and Shaan's fans shocked by buff new look, ask if they're 'singers or body builders'. See here

The actor hasn't signed an acting project since Zero, which was released in 2018. Anushka starred alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in the Aanand L Rai film. However, she has been busy as a producer, backing Paatal Lok and Bulbbul last year.