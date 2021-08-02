Sonu Nigam and Shaan's fans shocked by buff new look, ask if they're 'singers or body builders'. See here

Singers Shaan and Sonu Nigam, mainstays of 90s Bollywood films, left their fans shocked at their buff new looks. Shaan over the weekend took to Instagram to wish Sonu Nigam a happy birthday.

Sharing a picture of the two on Instagram, he wrote in his caption, "Very Happy Birthday Champ!!! @sonunigamofficial Have another Rocking Year .. full of Love, Cheers, Peace and MUSIC !!!! More power to you bhai." The singers appeared to have just completed a workout and were wearing gym gear.

The comments section was flooded with remarks about their appearance. "Can't tell if you guys are singers, heroes or bodybuilders. Happy birthday Sonu ji," one fan wrote. "Singers or body builders?" asked another. A third fan called them 'the duo that made our growing up years so soulful'.

Both Sonu Nigam and Shaan have been going through a career transition of sorts. Shaan in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama said, "I went from two recordings a week, to two a month, to two a year, and that's when I decided I'm going to take things into my own hands, and I started a music label, and I put original songs on YouTube." He noted that younger stars want fresh-faced singers to perform for them in films.

Also read: Shaan recalls not recognising Honey Singh at a party, leaving him 'upset': 'I felt like an idiot'

Sonu, who has earlier judged Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, spoke about staying away from music reality shows. "I am a man of clear words. Nobody can tell me how to behave because we belong to that purest school of music and life. If I am asked to do it, I will do it. But will I really enjoy doing things that I don’t want to do on reality shows?" he told Indian Express