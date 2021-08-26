Anushka Sharma used to cut brother Karnesh's birthday cakes as a kid, now she posts selfies. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday wished her brother Karnesh Ssharma on his birthday and teased him about 'cutting his birthday cakes as a kid'. Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a throwback photo with Karnesh.

In the picture, Anushka Sharma posed for the camera as Karnesh sat behind her in a room. She wore a denim jacket paired with denim jeans and had her hair tied back. Anushka opted for minimal makeup and large hoop earrings.

She wrote alongside the photo, "Happy birthday to him," followed by a finger pointing down emoji towards Karnesh, and tagged him. Anushka also said, "This is the new version of me cutting HIS birthday cakes as a kid."

Sharing her post, Karnesh wrote on Instagram Stories, "Done all our lives" followed by red heart and kissing face emojis.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Anushka wished Karnesh with then-and-now pictures on Instagram. She had captioned the post, "The unbreakable bond ... @kans26." Karnesh also shared a post saying, “Only (heart emojis) @anushkasharma. Happy rakshabandhan.”

Anushka and Karnesh run the production house Clean Slate Filmz. The brother-sister duo has produced several movies, including Bulbbul, Pari and NH10. They have also produced Paatal Lok, an Amazon Prime Video series. Their upcoming production is Qala, which is the acting debut of Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan.

Anushka, who is currently in the UK, has been exploring new restaurants along with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. They last visited an Indian street food joint, Bundobust, in Leeds. Earlier, they had visited the restaurant Tharavadu and also a vegan restaurant.

Virat was accompanied by Anushka and their daughter Vamika for the Indian cricket team's England tour. She has been giving her fans glimpses from her stay in the UK.

Fans saw Anushka last in Zero (2018), also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.