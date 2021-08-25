Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli cosy up for a 'piping hot selfie' at street food joint in Leeds. See here

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are exploring new places for lunch every day while they are in Leeds, England. On Tuesday, they headed to a street food joint and posed for a selfie with the chef.

Bundobust, which serves Indian street food, shared a picture of the couple on Twitter. "It’s not every day that India Cricket Captain Virat Kohli (!) and Actor and Film Producer supremo Anushka Sharma (!) bob into Bundobust for a late lunch. Luckily our chef Rosul was on hand to serve up a piping hot selfie Camera with flash. Best of luck to Virat tomorrow for India v England," read their tweet.

Anushka wore a printed white top and a floral skirt for the lunch, paired with a printed white jacket. Virat wore a white T-shirt and blue jacket with blue jeans. He had his hand on Anushka's shoulder and both of them were smiling from underneath their masks.

Earlier on Tuesday, another bunch of their pictures from a restaurant visit in Leeds were shared online. Anushka and Virat visited restaurant Tharavadu with friends. Before that, they visited a vegan restaurant too and the chef had shared a special message on Instagram, thanking Anushka for spotting them and bringing back other players of the Indian Cricket Team along for dinner.

Anushka and daughter Vamika have joined Virat for the Indian team's tour of England. The family also celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday with a picnic in a London park. Sharing photos from the day, Anushka wrote about her daughter, "Her one smile can change our whole world around. I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

Anushka was last seen in 2018's Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is yet to announce her next project as an actor but has produced two hit projects since--Amazon Prime Series Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul. Her next production is Qala, which will star Tripti Dimri and Irrfan Khan's son Babil