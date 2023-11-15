Overjoyed Anushka Sharma drowns Virat Kohli in kisses as he hits record 50th ODI century. Watch video

Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering for and reacting to every shot by Virat Kohli during the India vs New Zealand world cup semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday. She was spotted drowning her husband in multiple flying kisses from the stands as he hit his 50th ODI century, beating Sachin Tendulkar's record.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli indulged in some PDA during the match.

The actor wore a colourful yellow, white and black outfit for the match. She was recently also in Bengaluru, where India beat Netherlands during an ICC Cricket World Cup match on November 12. Also read: Anushka Sharma holds Virat Kohli's hand as they receive warm welcome after match

Anushka supports Virat during semi-final

Pictures and videos of Anushka watching Virat and Team India play at the world cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium are all over social media. A sweet moment was also captured on camera as the cricketer and actor blew each other flying kisses before the match. In a picture, Anushka can be seen singing the national anthem from the stands.

Anushka's pregnancy rumours

The actor wore an ethnic grey outfit as India played a world cup match in Bengaluru on Diwali. A couple of days before that, a video of Anushka and Virat walking inside a hotel lobby had surfaced. Dressed in casuals, they were escorted by staff at Team India's hotel in Bengaluru. Soon after, fans claimed that the actor seemed to be pregnant. While Anushka's baby bump was not visible, her oversized dress made some believe that she's pregnant.

The video comes weeks after rumours regarding Anushka's second pregnancy surfaced. It all started after a clip of the actor trying to avoid cameras was shared on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, Anushka was seen sitting inside her car and asking the paparazzi not to record her.

When Anushka spoke about effects of fake rumours

In 2017, Anushka and Virat married in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

In 2019, in an interview with Filmfare, Anushka had talked about how rumours of pregnancy could keep filmmakers away. Anushka said, “I'm fortunate this has not happened. It could happen. An actress gets married and the next thing they talk about is, 'Is she pregnant?' When she's dating it's like, 'Shaadi karne wale hai ki nahi (Will they marry or not)?' It's crude. You should allow people to live their life. What's the need to jump the gun? Then put someone in a position where they end up clarifying unnecessarily.”

