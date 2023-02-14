Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli keep it casual at airport; fans think they left for Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport early Tuesday. The two were twinning in similar jackets with ‘A’ written on them and posed together for the paparazzi. The two seem to be travelling to Udaipur for the wedding celebrations of cricketer Hardik Pandya and dancer wife Natasa Stankovic. Also read: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic leave with son and family for grand Udaipur wedding on Valentine's Day. Watch

Anushka was simply dressed in a black sweatshirt and purple pyjamas paired with white shoes and black cap. Virat was in a plain tee and brown cargo pants paired with a green jacket, brown cap and white shoes. Both had ‘A’ made under a heart on their jackets.

As a paparazzo shared their video from the airport on Instagram, fans praised their choice of comfortable clothes for travelling. A fan wrote, “Gosh these two are so real... that's the way to travel... in comfy clothes.” Another wrote, “Comfortable for travel yes. But she is almost camouflaging. So nobody knows she’s an actress.” Some also called them “cute couple” and “best couple” in the comments section. Others were convinced they were going to Udaipur for Hardik and Natasa's wedding.

As per reports, cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic of DJ Wale Babu fame will renew their wedding vows on Valentine's Day. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with their son Agastya Pandya on Monday. Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri Sharma and their son Kavir also accompanied them.

According to ANI, Natasa and Hardik are scheduled to renew their vows in a white wedding. Traditional ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi, and sangeet have also been planned. The two got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the Covid-19 lockdown. They welcomed son Agastya in July 2020.

Meanwhile, Anushka has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming sports film, Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma has produced the film under his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

