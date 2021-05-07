Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share video message, start fundraiser for Covid-19 relief: 'It pains us to see India suffer'

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have shared a video on Instagram. The couple have started a fundraiser together, to raise money for Covid-19 relief in India.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time. Click on the link in my bio to make an impact. Mask up! Stay home! Stay safe."

The couple is aiming to raise ₹7 crore. They have also donated ₹2 crore to the cause.

Apart from Virat and Anushka, actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas also started a fundraiser last week for India. They have collected ₹6.6 crore so far.

Other actors such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood are also doing their bit to help the country fight the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Also read: Milind Soman shares throwback pic in spandex shorts, wife Ankita Konwar goes 'Yumm'

On her birthday on May 1, Anushka had said that she did not wish to celebrate considering all that has been going on in the country. In the video, Anushka said: "Hi guys, I hope you all are safe. I just want to say a 'Big Thank You' for all the lovely birthday wishes. It truly made my day special. But in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it just did not feel right to celebrate my birthday. But I have seen your special messages to me and now I have an important message for you. I would like to appeal to everyone, to unite and support our country in this hour of crisis."