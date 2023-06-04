Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill at FA Cup final, smiles for fan as they get clicked in stadium. See pics

After the IPL, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli headed to the UK. Recently, they watched the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London along with Virat's teammate Shubman Gill. The trio was spotted among the spectators on Saturday. Pictures of the three of them surfaced on social media soon after. Virat seems to have cheered for Manchester City which beat Manchester United to win the final. Also read: Anushka Sharma makes her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, looks breathtaking in off-shoulder gown

Anushka at FA Cup final

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Shubman Gill at FA Cup final.

A picture shows Anushka watching the match with Virat on one side and Shubman on the other. She is seen in a white T-shirt paired with black trousers and a sleeveless black jacket. Virat is seen in a brown jacket while Shubman is seen in a beige hoodie. Another picture shows the three of them standing in the stands. Anushka seems to have noticed the photographer and smiled for him as they got clicked. Virat is seen with a Manchester City jersey on his shoulder.

A day before the final, Anushka and Virat were spotted enjoying a coffee date in London at a local cafe.

The FA Cup, or Football Association Challenge Cup, is an annual knockout football competition in men's domestic English football. Meanwhile, Virat will now gear up for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

Anushka had accompanied Virat to various cities during the IPL and had shared glimpses from her trips on Instagram. The couple are parents to two-year-old daughter Vamika.

Anushka at Cannes

Anushka also made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival last month. She walked the red carpet in an ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown which has hand-crafted embroidery from the in-house atelier and ivory silk taffeta roses. The actor paired it with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a luminous unique piece pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with yellow and white diamond rings from Chopard. She completed her look with a sleek hair bun and clean makeup look.

Anushka's upcoming film

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. She will now be seen in her comeback film, Chakda Xpress which is headed for release on Netflix. The film is a biopic of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

